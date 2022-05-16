Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 45,325 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,325 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ABB by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $28.44. 2,425,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

