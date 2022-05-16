Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 7,347 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,130,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,536,125. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.06.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.