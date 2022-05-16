Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Premier Financial reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.75. 61,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Premier Financial by 995.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Premier Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 70.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

