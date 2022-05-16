Private Advisor Group LLC Has $40.97 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,865 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $40,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,735. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

