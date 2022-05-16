Private Advisor Group LLC Has $43.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236,510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $43,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,796,000 after buying an additional 518,659 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,067,000 after buying an additional 445,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 110,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,653. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

