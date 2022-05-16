Private Advisor Group LLC Has $64.92 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,999,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.94. 211,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,949. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

