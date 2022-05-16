Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 156,840 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $58,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.47. 134,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,230. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

