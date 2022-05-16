Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 193,660 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $111,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $24,243,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.85. 62,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.16 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

