Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,896 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.87% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $83,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,611,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,392. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.13 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

