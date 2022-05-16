Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,833 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $50,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 142.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 75,159 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,455,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

