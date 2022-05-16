Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.