Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,015. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,384 shares of company stock worth $22,977,294 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progyny by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Progyny by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Progyny by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.