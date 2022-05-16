Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $727.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00051569 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011667 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000707 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,803,315,710 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,224,909 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

