Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RXDX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

RXDX stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.35. 415,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $51.96.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

