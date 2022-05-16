Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

PSEC stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

