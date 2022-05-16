Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $870,000.00

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) will post $870,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $9.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $20.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 860,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,671. The firm has a market cap of $269.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.