PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stake Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $186.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.46. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $189.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

