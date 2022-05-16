PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 4.7%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 7,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,018,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.
In other news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.06 per share, with a total value of $480,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $49,494.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,909.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,495. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
