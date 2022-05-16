PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 4.7%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 7,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,018,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.06 per share, with a total value of $480,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $49,494.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,909.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,495. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

