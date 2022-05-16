Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in April

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,600 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the April 15th total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 950.9 days.

Shares of PMMAF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.81. Puma has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $131.35.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded shares of Puma to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

