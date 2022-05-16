Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Oppenheimer

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,205,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.