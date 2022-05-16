Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

PRPL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $4,205,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,907,545 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,550. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $7,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

