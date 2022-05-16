Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the April 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PPT stock remained flat at $$3.81 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 306,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 110,384 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter worth $5,799,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 710,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 227,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 706,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

