Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the April 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PPT stock remained flat at $$3.81 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 306,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $4.82.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
