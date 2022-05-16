QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QNTQY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.11) to GBX 302 ($3.72) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 345 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.31) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.13) to GBX 400 ($4.93) in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

OTCMKTS QNTQY remained flat at $$17.90 on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.