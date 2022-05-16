Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 165,767 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 364.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,767 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $42.33 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,295. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMF. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.