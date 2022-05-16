Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $10.77 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,117 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $169.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $159.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.55 and its 200-day moving average is $183.94.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

