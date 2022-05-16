Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $9.37 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $69,018,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after buying an additional 230,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,374 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 523.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 225,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 189,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $145.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average is $165.30. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $120.13 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

