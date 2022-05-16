Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $8.60 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $161,129,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVR by 604,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,195,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $23,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,293.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,531.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,061.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,087.17 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $63.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

