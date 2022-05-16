Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $17,129,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE:LPX opened at $68.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.