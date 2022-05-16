Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 325.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,322 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.54% of Ferro worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ferro by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

FOE opened at $22.01 on Monday. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Profile (Get Rating)

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.