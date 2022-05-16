Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $9.87 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 220,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Continental Resources by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR opened at $57.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $66.86.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 in the last ninety days. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

