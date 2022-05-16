Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.06. The company had a trading volume of 418,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,409. Quidel has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quidel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Quidel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quidel by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Quidel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

