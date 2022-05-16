QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Down 5.6%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.53 ($0.13). 133,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 213,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.14).
The firm has a market cap of £13.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.23.
QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)
