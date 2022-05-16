QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Down 5.6%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.53 ($0.13). 133,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 213,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.14).

The firm has a market cap of £13.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.23.

Get QUIZ alerts:

QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2021, it operated through 61 standalone stores and 119 concessions in the United Kingdom; 5 standalone stores and 15 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; three standalone stores in Spain; 76 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.