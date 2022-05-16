Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 698,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qutoutiao by 8,144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Qutoutiao by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Qutoutiao by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qutoutiao by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QTT stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 278,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.97. Qutoutiao has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

