Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Stake Lessened by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,135 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 40.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,104. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.