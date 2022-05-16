Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 83,152 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,152 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 122.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of MYGN opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.