Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.50. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

