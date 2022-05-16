Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $178.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.19 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

