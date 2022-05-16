Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Fastenal by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

FAST opened at $52.69 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

