Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Skyline Champion worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 153,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $53.74 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

