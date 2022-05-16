Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 927.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.21.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $471.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

