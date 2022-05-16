Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First American Financial worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $59.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

