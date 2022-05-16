Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $44.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

