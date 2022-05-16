Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Alleghany worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of Y. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y opened at $837.00 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $862.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $804.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $717.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.