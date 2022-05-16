Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,774 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $41.48 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

