Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $996.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $996.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $790.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Range Resources reported sales of $434.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 152,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

