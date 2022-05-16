RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE opened at $0.87 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 75,700 shares of company stock valued at $65,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

