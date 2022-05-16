Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,930 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $43,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,568,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 208,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.54. The company had a trading volume of 196,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,045. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

