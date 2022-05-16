Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.84-$3.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.16. 143,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,010. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,355,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 424,994 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 407,843 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after purchasing an additional 314,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 827,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 255,436 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

