RED Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,532.00 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. RED has a total market capitalization of $294,166.62 and $10,532.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00226536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016461 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003081 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

