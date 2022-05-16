RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Down 4.1%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 99,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 39,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$63.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.85.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

